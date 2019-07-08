(CBS13) — It’s almost time to get your free Slurpee from 7-Eleven.

Set a reminder because Thursday, July 11 is 7-Eleven Day and you can get a free small Slurpee drink at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Also, this year you can get some food with your Slurpee for just $1. Including:

$1 Big Bite Hot Dogs

$1 Hot Pizza Slices

$1 Limited-Time Cherry Slurpee Cookie

$1 Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

And if you’re a rewards member and scan your code when you get your free Slurpee, you can get another free Slurpee of any size within the next 30 days.

The featured Slurpee flavor is Blueberry Lemonade, and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade.