



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The first bird of the season has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control district confirmed.

The agency said a Yellow-billed Magpie was collected near Elverta in north Sacramento County and is the first sign of West Nile virus activity this season.

District manager Gary Goodman said this bird’s positive test results provides an early warning sign for the disease.

The public is encouraged to report dead birds by calling the California Department of Public Health hotline at 877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473). Some species of birds such as crows, jays and magpies are very susceptible to the virus. Though not all birds that are reported will be picked up and tested, the reports provide valuable information and assist with mosquito surveillance and control efforts that help protect public health.

To report a neglected swimming pool or other mosquito problems, please call 1-800-429-1022 or fill out a service request online at www.FIGHTtheBITE.net