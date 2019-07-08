FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Police are releasing more information about the hours-long standoff with a man who had barricaded himself inside a Fairfield convenience store.

The Fairfield Police Department says the incident started just before noon on Sunday. The man, 32-year-old Rio Vista resident Matthew Vickers, was allegedly seen inside a fast food restaurant near Central Way and Pittman Road holding what looked like two guns.

Officers responded, but Vickers ducked into a convenience store nearby.

The clerk told officers that Vickers was acting suspiciously and had gone into a bathroom. Officers evacuated the store and started to try and talk Vickers out.

Crisis negotiators were soon called to the scene to try and get Vickers to come out, but he didn’t surrender until about three hours later.

Officers found that Vickers had two replica firearms.

Vickers was booked into Solano County Jail and is facing charges of resisting arrest and obstructing or delaying an officer.