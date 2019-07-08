



— Disney recalled the Forky 11” Plush Toy due to a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Monday.

According to the CPSC, the toy’s googly plastic eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

No injuries have been reported.

The company said consumers should immediately take the toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, alt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

The toy has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of the foot and plastic rolling “googly” eyes. The eyes are comprised of three parts; a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome, and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil. The tracking code information is included on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy.

Tracking Numbers:

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091

You can contact Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or for additional information email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com