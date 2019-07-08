



— Looking to go hunting or fishing this summer? Make sure to purchase your license from a legitimate website or retailer.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a warning Monday about several websites that are improperly charging extra fees for online fishing and hunting license purchases and collect personal information as part of their unauthorized transactions.

California hunting and fishing licenses may properly be purchased in only one of four ways:

Through a CDFW license sales office,

Through an independent license sales agent authorized by CDFW (such as a local sporting goods store, large discount store, or a bait and tackle shop),

Online through CDFW’s Automated License Data System (ALDS), or

Over the telephone through CDFW’s authorized Telephone Sales agent. Telephone Sales can be reached at (800) 565-1458.

If you purchase online, make sure you are on the official CDFW website (www.wildlife.ca.gov) or the ALDS website (www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales).