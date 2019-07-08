SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – The San Francisco 49ers open training camp on July 26 and fans will have 11 chances to see the team practice in person.
The team released the open practice schedule on Monday and there are 11 chances for fans to see the team during preseason workouts at the 49ers SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara.
- Saturday, July 27th
- Sunday, July 28th
- Monday, July 29th
- Tuesday, July 30th
- Thursday, August 1st
- Friday, August 2nd
- Saturday, August 3rd
- Sunday, August 4th
- Tuesday, August 6th
- Wednesday, August 7th
- Thursday, August 8th
Practice times will be determined at a later date and the entrances will open an hour before practice starts. Parking is free.
Season ticket holders can buy tickets starting July 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, July 12 and are first-come, first-serve. Each ticket is mobile-only and costs $5. The money goes to the 49ers Foundation.
The 49er Faithful can also watch the team practice with the Broncos in Denver on August 16 and August 17.
Those attending practice in Santa Clara need to observe a few rules. According to the website, “the 49ers SAP Performance Facility prohibits all bags, backpacks, and other carriers from being brought into the facility with the following exceptions:”
- Approved clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. These include the following clear bags:
- Clear backpacks
- Clear Fanny Packs
- Clear Bags
- Clear Purses
- One-gallon clear plastic zip lock bags
- Small Clutch Bag (the size of an adult hand) (4.5” x 6.5”)
- Seat Cushion
Fans can bring food and sealed water bottles into the facility. Pictures and videos are allowed but will be prohibited during certain practice times.