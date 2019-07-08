



The San Francisco 49ers open training camp on July 26 and fans will have 11 chances to see the team practice in person.

The team released the open practice schedule on Monday and there are 11 chances for fans to see the team during preseason workouts at the 49ers SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara.

Saturday, July 27 th

Sunday, July 28 th

Monday, July 29 th

Tuesday, July 30 th

Thursday, August 1 st

Friday, August 2 nd

Saturday, August 3 rd

Sunday, August 4 th

Tuesday, August 6 th

Wednesday, August 7 th

Thursday, August 8th

Practice times will be determined at a later date and the entrances will open an hour before practice starts. Parking is free.

Season ticket holders can buy tickets starting July 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, July 12 and are first-come, first-serve. Each ticket is mobile-only and costs $5. The money goes to the 49ers Foundation.

The 49er Faithful can also watch the team practice with the Broncos in Denver on August 16 and August 17.

Those attending practice in Santa Clara need to observe a few rules. According to the website, “the 49ers SAP Performance Facility prohibits all bags, backpacks, and other carriers from being brought into the facility with the following exceptions:”