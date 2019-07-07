SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested four people in connection with a violent robbery Sunday in a parking lot at UC Davis Medical Center.

The incident happened at Lot 14, just after 5 a.m. as the victim was getting out of his car. He was approached by two young men who asked the victim for money, then pushed him to the ground. After they pulled out a handgun, the attackers kicked the victim in the face, then took off with his cellphone, wallet, and car.

Police say the suspects later crashed the victim’s silver Toyota Corolla at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road and ran off.

Later on Sunday, Sacramento police arrested four suspects in connection to the robbery and recovered the victim’s stolen property,” according to a statement from the UC Davis Police Department.

Although the suspects are in custody, police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about this or similar incidents are asked to call UCDPD at 530-754-COPS (2677).