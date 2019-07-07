SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings announced Sunday that they signed guard Kyle Guy to a two-way contract.

Guy was the 55th overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Kings signing Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. 55th overall pick has made a strong impression over his first two weeks in Sac. Seems to rise to any occasion. — Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) July 7, 2019

Guy helped guide Virginia to the school’s first-ever Men’s Basketball National Championship, averaging 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 42.0 minutes per game during the Final Four. He earned the Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

He appeared in four Summer League games with the Kings, including the California Classic, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 27.3 minutes per game in three outings.