FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A man at the center of an armed standoff in Fairfield surrendered peacefully on Sunday.

Earlier, police asked people to avoid the area of Central Way and Pittman Road as they tried to bring about the surrender of an armed suspect at a convenience store. Around 3 p.m., the suspect turned himself over to the SWAT team.

No shots were fired and no people were injured.

A motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.