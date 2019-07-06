Looking from underneath the sea\'s surface to the sun

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man who drowned on Woodward Reservoir was recovered on Saturday.

A man in his 50s went for a swim at 1:30 a.m. and never returned, say witnesses. A search and rescue helicopter and ground units searched the area on Friday night but did not find the man, according to a statement from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s department dive team found the man’s body.

Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor.