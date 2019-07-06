An ambulance speeds off to an emergency.

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle along Jefferson Boulevard at Stone Boulevard.

At around 8:25 p.m., a female was hit and suffered major injuries, West Sacramento police say. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

A second pedestrian was also hit by a vehicle on Saturday night. This time, they were hit by a big rig in the 1700 block of West Capitol Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver in this incident was also not suspected of driving high or drunk.

Police have not identified the pedestrian who was killed.