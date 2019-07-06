VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man is in jail, accused of taking an Oakland Fire Department truck on a joyride that ended in Vacaville.

On Saturday morning around 10:44 a.m., the truck was reported stolen from a fire station in Oakland. Officers began chasing the vehicle as it was leaving the city eastbound on the freeway. CHP officers then joined in the pursuit and followed the suspect on Interstate 80 until officers were able to disable the fire truck’s tires near Interstate 505 in Vacaville, according to Vacaville police.

Driving on deflated tires, the suspect exited the freeway at the Orange Drive offramp and hit the back of a parked vehicle at Black Oak Restaurant. The was then taken into custody by Vacaville police and CHP officers.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.