Midtown Farmer’s Market
8 am to 1 pm every Saturday
20th St. between J and L Streets
http://exploremidtown.org/midtown-farmers-market/
Free Fishing Day Clinic
Howe Park
2201 Cottage Way , Sacramento, CA 95825
FREE
Clinics 8am-Noon
Equipment Loans 8:30am-Noon
*Free loan for rods, bait, and tackle up (while supplies last).
**No license required.
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/fishing-in-the-city-2/
Folsom Pro Rodeo
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_sK_ufv_iGblbZARQu0j_816FhWXbqrr/view
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/folsom-pro-rodeo-5/
Free First Saturday
Sierra College Natural History Museum
10 am to noon
Foto Wagon
(925) 324 – 5113
https://www.fotowagon.co/
@fotowagon
Foodnome
http://www.foodnome.com
Get Caked
http://getcakedla.com/
Kiki’s Chicken Place
Several Locations in Sacramento Area
kikischicken.com
http://www.kikischicken.com/#
http://nationaldaycalendar.com/days-2/national-fried-chicken-day-july-6/