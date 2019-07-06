Midtown Farmer’s Market

8 am to 1 pm every Saturday

20th St. between J and L Streets

http://exploremidtown.org/midtown-farmers-market/

Free Fishing Day Clinic

Howe Park

2201 Cottage Way , Sacramento, CA 95825

FREE

Clinics 8am-Noon

Equipment Loans 8:30am-Noon

*Free loan for rods, bait, and tackle up (while supplies last).

**No license required.

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/fishing-in-the-city-2/

Folsom Pro Rodeo

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_sK_ufv_iGblbZARQu0j_816FhWXbqrr/view

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/folsom-pro-rodeo-5/

Free First Saturday

Sierra College Natural History Museum

10 am to noon

Foto Wagon

(925) 324 – 5113

https://www.fotowagon.co/

@fotowagon

Foodnome

http://www.foodnome.com

Get Caked

http://getcakedla.com/

Kiki’s Chicken Place

Several Locations in Sacramento Area

kikischicken.com

http://www.kikischicken.com/#

http://nationaldaycalendar.com/days-2/national-fried-chicken-day-july-6/