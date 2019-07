VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Vacaville say they have made three separate gun-related arrests over the last two days.

Late Friday night, officers took both 18-year-old Shaheed James and 19-year-old Major Quinney-Dozier into custody on a variety of gun charges in separate incidents only about 100 yards away from each other.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Malique Westcovin was booked on gun charges during a parole search.