



Authorities are searching for the person who fired rounds in an Arden Arcade neighborhood on Friday.

On Friday morning the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a subject firing what was reported to be a BB gun in the 3500 block of Morse Avenue. A female victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury in connection to the incident, although a sheriff’s department spokesperson says her injury did not result from a gunshot. The cause of her injury is undetermined, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Tess Deterding.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found signs that the gun used was an actual firearm. Deputies evacuated the apartments near where the suspect was believed to be holed up. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) arrived at the apartments and led the operations at the scene.

Deputies eventually entered the apartment and found that it was empty.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20’s with brown hair and a goatee.

Sheriff’s detectives have not identified a motive for the shooting, nor have they confirmed the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).

Sergeant Tess Deterding

Sheriff’s Spokesperson