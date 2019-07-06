



Sheriff’s office bomb specialists were called to handle a grenade that was discovered in a garage.

Around 9 a.m. on July 4, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a World War II-era grenade found in the garage of a residence. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office explosives unit was asked to help handle the grenade. They determined that the grenade was real but was not equipped with explosives, according to an Amador County Sheriff’s Office statement.

“If you do find similar items, back away and contact law enforcement. Many times these items are unstable and should only be handled by professionals,” the sheriff’s department said.