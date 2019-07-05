



– Two men were sentenced to life in prison without parole after murdering teenage brothers, Daniel and Sergio Murti, over two years ago.

Richard Saterfield and Hieu Hoang got into a confrontation with the victims in front of a South Sacramento furniture store on Fruitridge Road near Stockton Boulevard. Hoang shot at both victims, killing 15-year-old Sergio where he stood. Daniel, 19, ran away but was chased down by Saterfield and Hoang. Daniel was then shot and killed in a parking lot, according to Shelly Orio, a spokesperson with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

On May 3, 2019 a jury convicted Hoang and Saterfield of two counts of murder. Hoang was sentenced to two terms of life in prison without parole plus 25 years to life while Saterfield received two terms of life in prison without parole, plus 20 years.

See our original report on this incident below.