STOCKTON (CBS13) – A fire at a pier Stockton pier this morning was caused by fireworks, officials say.

Stockton firefighters were called out to a wooden pier behind the Ironworks building on Friday morning at 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters had difficulty getting access to the fire. It was still burning at 4:30 a.m but Stockton fire cleared the scene expecting the fire to go out by itself. Around 7 a.m., firefighters were called out again to the scene after the fire flared up.