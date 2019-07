WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead after they were hit by multiple cars on the freeway in West Sacramento.

Around 4:45 a.m., the pedestrian was walking on the freeway at the eastbound Highway 50/Interstate 80 split when they were hit by multiple vehicles and died, according to a statement from the CHP.

The drivers stayed at the scene throughout the CHP investigation.

The victim was identified as an adult male.