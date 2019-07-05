NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man who ran over another man with the man’s truck last year at a restaurant in North Highlands has been found guilty by a jury of murder and carjacking.

On July 25, 2018, just before 8:30 p.m., authorities received the report of a body outside of a Del Taco at 4601 Watt Avenue. The victim, a male, had been run over by a vehicle, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say it started when the suspect, Daniel Langston, asked the victim for a ride. When the victim declined, Langston attacked him and hit him in the head repeatedly with a handgun. Langston got into the truck, put it in reverse, and ran over the victim’s head and upper body, killing him.

Langston was later arrested on suspicion of murder and carjacking, said Shelly Orio a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.

The jury also found that Langston had been previously convicted of two robberies, which are strikes under California’s three-strikes law.

Langston faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced on August 9, 2019.