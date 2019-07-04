4th of July Fireworks
Cal Expo
Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
https://calexpo.com/july4thatcalexpo/
Rancho Cordova Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, Parade 10 AM and Festival Noon-11 PM
Hagan Park, 2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova
http://www.RanchoCordovaJuly4th.com
Morgan’s of California
3984 Canal Ln.
Winters
(530) 795-3253
Folsom Pro Rodeo
July 4, 5 and 6
Gates open at 6 p.m.
Wild rodeo action, family fun entertainment, nightly fireworks and MORE
http://www.folsomprorodeo.com
Gates open at 6 p.m, – rodeo starts at 7:15
Fireworks around 9:30 end the rodeo
Saloon Under the Stars – Live Music from 10 to midnight!
Roseville 4th of July
Royer Park 10-1 pm
4 pm @TheGrounds
Fireworks at 9:30 pm
roseville.ca.us
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825
916.482.8779