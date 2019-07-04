VACAVILLE (CBS13) – From Modesto to Stockton to Sacramento, law enforcement agencies are were out in full force to make sure everyone is kept safe.

A spectacular light show dazzled crowds in Vacaville as the community came together to celebrate Independence Day.

At Andrews Park, the food was certainly a draw for a Travis Air Force Base couple and their baby boy Leo.

“As it gets dark, more fireworks activity for us,” said Lt. Chris Polen with the Vacaville Police Department.

Vacaville police were out in big numbers, patrolling and cracking down on illegal fireworks.

We rode along with an enforcement team, responding to calls where neighbors were reporting fireworks.

“Our officers physically have to see the fireworks being lit to enforce the law,” said Polen.

And in this case, they did. We rolled up on a man caught with illegal fireworks. He was being cited for it until officers realized he has a warrant out for his arrest, so he was cuffed.

“Our goal is not to arrest people, we want people to cooperate with us, and just show them how dangerous it can be for them and neighbors,” said Polen.