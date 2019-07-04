As Lyft becomes a public company, there\'s one group of people that faces an uncertain future: its drivers.





SAN JOSE (CBS13) – A Northern California law firm is making it easier for people to make the smart choice about not drinking and driving this Fourth of July.

The Car Accident Attorneys at GJEL in San Jose say they are offering $20 towards a cab, or rideshare like Lyft, or Uber if you’ve been drinking. The offer expires at 10 a.m. Friday.

They say all you have to do is visit their website to claim your reimbursement ticket.

Here are the details:

Rides must be in the Bay Area area, San Jose, Oakland, Tri-Valley metro area, or Sacramento.

Cab Rides (Or Uber or Lyft) should be taken between Thursday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to Friday, July 5, 2019, by 10 a.m.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over)

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination

Limit one reimbursement per household

The maximum value of $20 anywhere in participating areas.

There are a limited number of ride tickets and they are being offered on a first-come-first-served basis.