MANTECA (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after four homes were destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning.

The scene is near Memorial Lane and Heartland Drive.

City of Manteca officials say the homes were under construction. When firefighters got to the scene, they found the homes fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the incident, officials say a full call back of Manteca firefighters was requested. The Lathrop-Manteca Fire District also helped in the incident.

Firefighters say the flames would have kept on going and destroyed the whole row of new houses. The four houses involved were completely destroyed.

Exactly what caused the fire is unclear at this point, but investigators are already calling it suspicious because there was no electricity to the block at the time.

No injuries have been reported.