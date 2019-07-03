Do you already have your Fourth of July plans in order? If not, take your pick from these celebrations planned in cities across the region.

Note: While event start times vary widely, most places will begin their fireworks shows around 9:30 p.m. or when it gets dark.

•July 4th at Cal Expo

General admission free, but reserved seats are $10

Parking $15

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

•Elk Grove Salutes the Red, White and Blue

Elk Grove Regional Park

Free admission, parking $10

Activities start at 4 p.m.

•Carmichael Fireworks Show

La Sierra Community Center

Free admission

Activities start at 7 p.m.

•Davis July 4th Celebration

Community Park

Free admission

Activities start at 4 p.m.

•Placerville 4th of July Family Blast

El Dorado County Fairgrounds

Admission $4, kids 6 and under free

Activities start at 4 p.m.

•Rancho Cordova 4th of July

Hagan Park

Admission $2, parking $10

Activities start at noon

•Roseville 4th of July Celebration

Placer County Fairgrounds

Free admission, parking $10 (or free from the Denio’s Lot 5 with a free transit shuttle ride to the fairgrounds)

Gates open at 4 p.m.

•4th on the Field

Raley Field, West Sacramento

Admission $12

Activities start at 6 p.m.

•Vacaville Fireworks Celebration

Andrews Park

Free admission

Entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.