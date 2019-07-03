SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The fireworks danger does not end with the explosion. Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, authorities are reminding residents that those spent fireworks could spark garbage fires and those fires make for a messy and complicated cleanup.

A year after a City of Sacramento garbage truck load caught fire, officials worry the same scene could play out if people don’t throw away their fireworks correctly.

The correct way means wetting down fireworks or coals immediately and then soaking them in water for at least 24 hours before even thinking about putting them in the garbage.

Otherwise, they could reignite, putting garbage truck drivers in a precarious situation, forcing them to dump their load in the middle of the street to make sure the rest of the truck does not catch fire.