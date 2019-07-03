



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Investigators have released photos of the suspects wanted for the incident where an Elk Grove fireworks stand volunteer was beaten and dragged during a robbery.

The incident happened Sunday evening near Elk Grove Boulevard and Williamson Drive. Police say the suspects went up to a fireworks stand, grabbed some items, then took off. However, volunteer Mischele Mullen tried to intervene.

Family said one man was coming for the Mischele’s son, so she stepped between them.

“They grabbed her arms and pulled her in the car. She’s 5’1. They grabbed her and beat her and then probably hit at least 40 miles an hour before they threw her out of the car and ran over her,” said Penny Clay, Mischele’s godmother.

Witnesses say the driver didn’t even slow down as they pushed Mischele out of the car.

Mischele, who has run the fireworks stand for years, ended up in the ICU after the incident.

Wednesday, Elk Grove police released surveillance photos of the suspects believed to be responsible. They left in a green 1999 Chevy Suburban, police say, but that car was later found in the Sacramento area and is being processed for evidence.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Elk Grove police at (916) 478-8058.