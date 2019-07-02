VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Three women suspected of stealing from a store at the Vacaville Outlets were arrested after a chase that ended in a crash on Monday.

Vacaville police say workers at one store saw a group of women leaving with a load of merchandise that wasn’t paid for. The employees confronted the group, but the women reportedly reacted menacingly and told the workers to get out of their way.

The workers were able to get a good description of the suspects’ getaway car and gave it to police.

A little while later, an officer spotted the suspects on the on-ramp to Interstate 505. The suspects were pulled over, but the driver, 24-year-old Turlock resident Makayla Lockett, sped off as she was talking with the officer.

The chase didn’t last long. As she exited at Vaca Valley Parkway, Lockett couldn’t make a turn and crashed into an innocent bystander’s car.

Lockett and the two other women inside bolted from the car – running across traffic and into a nearby field. But officers quickly converged on them and the three women were soon in custody.

Officers later found hundreds of dollars of stolen items from the Vacaville Outlets in the crashed car. Other brand-new clothing and merchandise – many still with anti-theft tags still attached – were also found.

Police say the women are also believed to be behind a grab-and-run theft from a Napa-area sunglasses store that happened just a few hours earlier on Monday.

Lockett and the two other women, 24-year-old San Leandro resident Keiara Rowel, and 19-year-old San Francisco resident Jaishanae Lee, are facing a range of felony charges, including reckless evading conspiracy, robbery, possession of stolen property, and probation violations.