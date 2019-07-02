



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento will test its Emergency Alert System Tuesday, July 2 and is asking people in the City to make sure their contact information is up-to-date.

The Office of Emergency Management is conducting the test at 10 am. Those with landline phones will get a recorded message. Those who have registered cell phones and email addresses will get a text-based message.

To make sure you’ve opted-in or to register:

Visit www.Sacramento-Alert.org, provide personal information, select a username, password, and security question. Select how you prefer to be contacted, such as cell phone, text, and/or landline. Register one or multiple addresses such as home or work address.

The system is used to notify people living in the City of Sacramento about immediate threats to health and safety, including severe weather, flooding, gas leaks, police activity and more.