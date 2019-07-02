Menu
Question of the Day Pt.2
Tina wants to know, what's your second favorite sports team?
5 hours ago
California Classic
Marshall Harris is at the Golden 1 Center learning about the family day at the California classic and we learn how you can get your hands on the classic throwback King's jersey.
5 hours ago
Make Your Own Flag Day
Dina Kupfer is live at Vacaville Cultural Center Library for the annual Flag Day.
5 hours ago
Sunrun
Cambi Brown is live at Sunrun who is offering us some solutions to possible power outages during fire season.
5 hours ago
I Scream For Ice Cream
Lori Wallace is checking out the new family-owned ice cream parlor in Stockton....I Scream for Ice Scream.
5 hours ago
Riverdale’s Director Of Photography Explains The Show’s Moody Look
July 2, 2019 at 1:27 pm
Brendan Uegama says, “You need to be able to understand the story without hearing the words.”