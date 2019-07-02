



— Placer County is looking for volunteers willing to foster kittens until they are old enough to be adopted.

The Animal Services Center said they have taken in 296 kittens since April 1 and currently have 75 underage kittens waiting for foster homes.

Foster families are not obligated to adopt their kittens, but they do receive priority if they wish to keep their cat. Training, food and supplies are provided.

Most of the kittens are healthy, but the center said some have special needs and will require extra support. Placer County Animal Services partners with local nonprofit Kitten Central to care for neonatal kittens who are so young they must be bottle fed or require other specialized care.

The majority of the kittens just need a safe temporary home until they are about eight-weeks-old or over two pounds. It’s better for the kittens to mature in foster homes as opposed to the shelter because their immune systems are not yet built up and they need regular interaction with people to be social and adaptable.

Interested parties should contact 530-886-5531 or email smullane@placer.ca.gov to obtain more information and sign up. You can learn more about the program online at placer.ca.gov/animal.