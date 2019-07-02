NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services revealed a new visual Red Flag Warning system Tuesday.

The office plans to post the large red flags when the National Weather Service declares a Red Flag Warning so residents have a visual reminder of the fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are declared when the weather conditions include a combination of sustained wind, low relative humidity, high temperatures, significant fuel loads and the chance of lightning strikes.

The OES offered the following steps to follow to prepare for a red flag warning:

• Maintain situational awareness by monitoring the weather.

• Avoid high-fire-risk open fires, target shooting, mowing, or using chainsaws and other equipment that could create a spark.

• Be ready to evacuate quickly should a fire occur.

• Have a Go Bag ready.

• Ensure your family knows the emergency plan and reunification area.

• Have a full tank of gas.

• Park your car facing the road.

• Make sure personal electronics like cell phones are charged.

• Have prescription medications and any medical devices on hand.

• Pack food and medications for pets.

• Maintain a fully stocked first aid kit.

• Have your important documents ready to go.

• Check in with your five emergency allies, friends, family and neighbors to make sure they know about the Red Flag warning and are preparing themselves.

• Be prepared should there be a Public Safety Power Shutoff. Have enough supplies, food, and water for 3-5 days without power.