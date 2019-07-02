NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services revealed a new visual Red Flag Warning system Tuesday.
The office plans to post the large red flags when the National Weather Service declares a Red Flag Warning so residents have a visual reminder of the fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are declared when the weather conditions include a combination of sustained wind, low relative humidity, high temperatures, significant fuel loads and the chance of lightning strikes.
The OES offered the following steps to follow to prepare for a red flag warning:
• Maintain situational awareness by monitoring the weather.
• Avoid high-fire-risk open fires, target shooting, mowing, or using chainsaws and other equipment that could create a spark.
• Be ready to evacuate quickly should a fire occur.
• Have a Go Bag ready.
• Ensure your family knows the emergency plan and reunification area.
• Have a full tank of gas.
• Park your car facing the road.
• Make sure personal electronics like cell phones are charged.
• Have prescription medications and any medical devices on hand.
• Pack food and medications for pets.
• Maintain a fully stocked first aid kit.
• Have your important documents ready to go.
• Check in with your five emergency allies, friends, family and neighbors to make sure they know about the Red Flag warning and are preparing themselves.
• Be prepared should there be a Public Safety Power Shutoff. Have enough supplies, food, and water for 3-5 days without power.