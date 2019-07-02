



Nearly five thousand electric bikes are being recalled after nine reports of the seat post breaking. One person has suffered a minor injury.

The electric bikes are manufactured by Faraday Bicycles Inc. based in Santa Cruz and the recall covers four models: Porteur, Porteur S, Cortland, and Cortland S. All of the recalled bikes have HL or Zoom engraved on the seat post and were sold in various colors: Classic White, British Racing Green, Tungsten, Slate Gray, Midnight Run, Stingray Blue, Seafoam, and Coral. The bikes sold from March 2015-March 2019 for between $2,500 and $3,500.

SWIPE TO SEE PICTURES OF THE RECALLED FARADAY MODELS:

Faraday is contacting all known purchasers directly; however, consumers with a recalled bike should reach out to Faraday if they have not been contacted. Customers will be given a free seat post replacement and free installation at a specialty bicycle retailer. Customers are being told not to replace the seat post themselves.