



— The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is looking for help identifying a young child that was taken to a South Sacramento fire station on June 30.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Tess Deterding said a citizen brought Jane Doe, who appears to be no more than two years old, to a fire station after an unknown Hispanic female left the toddler with the citizen.

It was around midnight when a man came up to the doors at the fire station 57 in South Sacramento, dropping off the little girl, who appeared to be unharmed.

“When we first brought her in. She was upset. You can tell she was uncomfortable with her surroundings. Lots of crying. Crying for mama. We did the best we could to comfort her,” said fire captain Greg Murdock.

The man she was left with told authorities he was in the Walmart parking lot on Florin Road when a frantic crying woman approached him, said she was being chased, then jumped in his car with the toddler.

READ ALSO: Georgia Man Arrested In Connection With Decades-Old Sexual Assaults In Sacramento, Sacramento County, And Davis

They apparently drove around for a while until the woman jumped out and left the little girl in the car.

“He seemed concerned with having this child, did not know this child,” Murdock said. “He was trying to do the right thing, drove to another firehouse, they weren’t there, so he came to us.”

California’s safe surrender law allows newborns to be safely surrendered within 72-hours, no questioned asked, but not children. So, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department was alerted and deputies questioned the man.

Firefighters at station 57 cared for this lost little girl until she was taken into protective custody.

“They went into daddy mode. Took care of the child, all pretty upset held it together for the sake of the child,” Murdock said.

READ: Fireworks Stand Volunteer Beaten, Dragged In Robbery

A lot of unanswered questions remain surrounding this child. Authorities say the woman jumped into another car with two other people.

CPS has placed the girl into protective custody, and officials said even if they do find the mother of this child, it doesn’t mean there will be a happy reunion. CPS still wants to know what happened and why this child was abandoned.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the identity of Jane DOE to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).