SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Two juveniles were struck by gunfire in Victor around 8:10 p.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said the gunfire happened in the 17000 block of N. Bruella Road. Officials said one of the juveniles is in stable condition but suffered a life-threatening injury. The status of the other victim is unknown at this time.

