SAN JOSE (AP) – The San Jose Sharks lost captain Joe Pavelski and winger Joonas Donskoi to free agency.

A person with knowledge of the move says the Colorado Avalanche have agreed to sign winger Joonas Donskoi to a $15.6 million, four-year deal with an annual salary-cap hit of $3.9 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Donskoi set a career high last year with 37 points, his fourth NHL season, all with the San Jose Sharks. San Jose is up against the cap after re-signing defenseman Erik Karlsson to a long-term contract and have also lost captain Joe Pavelski to Dallas.

The Stars signed Pavelski to a $21 million, three-year contract, adding another scoring threat to their leading duo of Tyler Seguin and captain Jamie Benn.

Pavelski led Western Conference finals qualifier San Jose with 38 goals in 75 regular-season games while adding 26 assists for 64 points. The 34-year-old also led the Sharks with 12 power play goals.

The addition of Pavelski comes after the Stars lost Mats Zuccarello to Central Division rival Minnesota in free agency. Dallas traded for Zuccarello before the deadline last season. The Stars lost to the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Game 7 in the second round of the playoffs.