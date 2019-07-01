World’s Largest Bounce HouseSabrina Silva is bouncing her way through the Big Bounce America in Fair Oaks.

14 hours ago

Kars & K9's Car ShowElk Grove PD will be hosting their 1st Annual Kars & K9's Car Show today and Ashley Williams is checking it out.

14 hours ago

Sheraton Happy HourTina is with Sheraton Chef Vincent Alexander who is whipping up some yummy Happy Hour specials for the Good Day crew.

14 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Beth Chapman Memorial, Vestiville Cancelled, and the Royals Visit Yankees And Red SoxCambi has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

14 hours ago

Summer SkincareWe have officially welcomed the summer season! But before you soak up the summer sun, protect your skin with the right products, Cambi is here with more.

14 hours ago