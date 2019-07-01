



— Have you noticed a recent increase in rent in Sacramento? You’re not imagining things.

According to a new report from Zillow, Sacramento has the third-fastest-rising rents out of the 50 largest metro areas in the nation.

The report found the median rent overall is now $2,030 per month and last year’s rents rose 7.1% annually. For a one-bedroom apartment, the median rent is $1,505 per month.

Of the Sacramento metro area, the company found the Folsom Road neighborhood in Roseville has the fastest-rising rents with a median rent of $1,840 per month, up 23.6%.

Phoenix and Las Vegas, respectively, have the fastest-rising rents out of the 50 largest metro areas.