



Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn says the sexual assaults happened from May 1992-March 1994 in Sacramento, Sacramento County, and Davis.

The suspect, Mark Manteufell, 59, was arrested on Friday, June 28 in Decatur, Georgia after he was allegedly linked to the crimes through DNA.

Manteufell had worked for the federal prison system.

He attended Sac State University, where he had also been a guest lecturer.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officials are set to announce an arrest in a string of violent crimes in Sacramento dating back to the 1990s.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office will make the announcement on Monday. The name of the suspect is expected to be released at press conference scheduled for 3 p.m.

Investigators say the crimes the suspect is being linked to spanned from 1992 to 1994. However, no other details about the investigation have been released.

Sacramento police officials say the arrest is not linked to the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case.

