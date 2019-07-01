



— A 27-year-old Modesto man was convicted of second-degree murder Monday for stabbing a parolee 32 times in 2017.

Michael Christopher Suarez stabbed parolee Steven Monkhouse 32 times on April 9, 2017, leaving Monkhouse’s body his car at Legion Park.

According to court documents, Suarez believed Monkhouse had raped Suarez’s wife several years earlier and told his wife he was going to “take care” of the victim.

Suarez is due back in court on August 16 for sentencing and for victim impact statements. He is facing 16 years to life in prison.