LIVE OAK (CBS13) – Highway 99 north of Yuba City back open tonight after a deadly crash closed the roadway for hours.

The CHP says the driver who caused the crash was texting at the time.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. near Lomo Crossing in Live Oak. According to the CHP, a driver was texting and hit a car, causing a chain reaction involving five vehicles.

One person died and several others were injured — two with major injuries.

The driver accused of texting was taken to the hospital.

A full investigation is underway.