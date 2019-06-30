SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you thought gas prices were already bad enough, get ready for things to get worse.

“You see what I drive? I drive a Chevy Tahoe…Gas prices are crazy as heck,” said Driver Shaun Daniel.

Daniel is already feeling pain at the pumps and it gets worse on Monday, July 1 when California’s state gas tax takes effect and goes up an extra 5.6 cents a gallon.

“It really sucks, especially for lower class people that can barely afford it,” he said.

The 6-cent hike had people filling up before it goes into effect. Californians pay an average of $3.75 a gallon, which is far above the national average of $2.71.

“We already have the highest gas taxes in the nation. I mean, where does it end?” said Grant Peterson