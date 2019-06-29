SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 10: Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings stands on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center on November 10, 2018 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NBA free agency is inching closer, with the biggest question mark hanging over the head of Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein.

The Kings made it official today, saying they’ve extended a qualifying offer to Willie, meaning that Sacramento officially made him a restricted free agent, which will give the Kings the right to match any offer any other NBA team who has interest.