



Police in Vacaville have arrested three people suspected of stealing merchandise from local stores. The suspects allegedly left opened packaging throughout the store.

A store loss prevention employee in Vacaville was contacted by a customer who reported seeing three suspects walking through the store and leaving a trail of merchandise packaging. The employee kept an eye on the suspects and notified police when they left, according to a Vacaville Police Department statement.

Officers quickly came to the area and found the suspects’ vehicle. They then stopped the vehicle and say they found merchandise that was reportedly stolen from the store and other stores.

Arrested were Antainique Holmes, 20, of Bay Point, Jaquan Shaw, 22, also of Bay Point, and Jamaishea Easter, 21, Pittsburg. They were all arrested for burglary, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property.

Easter had an additional charge of probation violation.