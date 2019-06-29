SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — E. coli bacteria that has been linked to the San Diego County Fair has killed one child and sickened three others, health officials said Saturday.

According to San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, four children, ages 2 to 13, visited the fair from June 8 to 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16.

A two-year-old boy was hospitalized and later died on June 24 from E. coli related complications. The three other children did not require hospitalization.

Each case was being investigated separately, but each child was said to have been in contact with animals at the fair.

The San Diego County Fair closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo.