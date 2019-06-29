



A woman who appeared on the Netflix show “Jailbirds” has been arrested by police in Grass Valley.

After businesses closed for the night, someone called the police, they say, reporting that a drug deal had happened between two vehicles in the parking lot. Police then arrived at the parking lot and made contact with the people in the vehicles. Grass Valley native Rachel Medlin, 23, was reportedly in one of the vehicles. She was then arrested on charges of heroin possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as outstanding arrest warrants, according to a statement from the Grass Valley Police Department.

On the way to jail, Medlin proudly told officers about her appearance on “Jailbirds,” police wrote. “Hopefully she turns her back on that life soon. At 23, she has every capability of finding things to really be proud of,” they added.