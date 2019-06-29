SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s a fire academy first. A recruit is set to make history with the Sacramento Fire Department.

The Sacramento City Fire Academy has about one month left before graduation day, and among the recruits in the class, will be the first Hmong woman firefighter in the department’s history.

Sacramento’s current class of fire recruits showed off their skills at this family night event. That’s where Recruit Julie Vang’s siblings surrounding here, with excitement.

It is a big family.

“I come from a family of 16 siblings, all from the same mom and dad,” she said.

Vang is set to become Sacramento’s first Hmong-American female firefighter.

“I’m actually born and raised in Sacramento, California. Grew up in Oak Park,” she said.

Vang graduated from West Campus High School in Sacramento, then went on to Sac State. After that, she taught preschool for three years then joined Americore where she decided a career in firefighting was what she truly wanted.

“I’m pretty much just doing what I love,” she said.

Now, Vang is nearly finished with her academy training and ready to become a full-fledged firefighter. She’ll be the first female Hmong-American, in department history.

“I believe that with the platform, it speaks for itself. I wanted to inspire those from disadvantaged backgrounds especially women of color,” she said. “And hopefully, one day, if somebody sees me they say ‘hey, I can do it too.'”

Fire Academy graduation is still five weeks away.