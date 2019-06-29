CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – The death of a man found badly injured in a Carmichael residence on Thursday is being investigated as a homicide.

On June 27 around midnight, Sacramento Metro Fire crews were called out to the 7200 block of Palm Avenue. There, firefighters found a man with what they say were obvious signs of trauma. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Sacramento Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Tess Deterding.

Deputies have not said whether the man lived at the home.

The fire is being investigated as arson.