STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at Woodward Reservoir in Stanislaus County.

On Thursday at 12:46 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a vegetation fire in a campground at Woodward Reservoir. Fortunately, bystanders were able to contain the fire to a 50-foot by 50-foot area.

A witness provided authorities with information about the suspect, 65-year-old Ronald Zaske. They also said Zaske was still at the scene. Zaske was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson to wildland.

The case will be submitted to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.