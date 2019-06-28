



A Modesto attorney who was accused of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy that ended in the death of 26-year-old Korey Kauffman of Turlock has been acquitted.

Investigators say the murder came after two brothers allegedly found Kauffman burglarizing attorney Frank Carson’s Turlock property.

Kauffman’s went missing in 2012 and was eventually found miles away in the Stanislaus National Forest more than one year later.

Carson’s wife, daughter, and three former California Highway Patrol officers were facing charges relating to the case but those charges were later dropped. Two other co-defendants, brothers Daljit Atwal and Baljit Atheal accused in the murder conspiracy case were also acquitted.

The prosecutors alleged that Carson masterminded a murder-for-hire plot. Prosecutors say Kauffman was targeted for repeatedly stealing from Carson’s property.

Robert Lee Woody admitted to killing Kauffman. He testified against Carson during the trial.